Giants roster moves: Xavier McKinney back, Jaylon Smith added to roster for Sunday’s game

With eight players still on the Reserve/COVID-019 list heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday.,

The most important move was removing starting safety Xavier McKinney from the COVID reserve, a boost for a secondary that will be without Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson and J.R. Reed on Sunday.

The Giants also elevated three players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. They are:

WR Alex Bachman

LB Jaylon Smith

DB Jarren Williams

Smith, the veteran linebacker, just signed to the practice squad on Friday. Williams has been a practice squad elevation the past two weeks. Bachman played in one game for the Giants last season.

The Giants also re-signed cornerback Sam Beal, a 2018 third-round supplemental draft choice who was released earlier this season, to the practice squad.

The Giants still have Jackson, Robinson, Reed, Kadarius Toney, John Ross, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown and practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson on the COVID list.