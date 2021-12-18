 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fantasy Rankings, Week 15

By Nick Falato
/ new
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

COVID-19 overwhelmed the NFL leading up to the Week 15 games. The recent surge of positive cases affected the entire league, but specific teams like the Browns and Football Team were going to be forced to start quarterbacks that weren’t on their roster the previous week. Commissioner Roger Goodell took action and postponed several games.

Double Monday football and Tuesday football has arrived for the first time all season. The Raiders/Browns game was pushed from Saturday to Monday with the Eagles/Football Team and Seahawk/Rams games being moved to Tuesday. Many key fantasy assets, as well as many offensive lineman and defensive players, are on the COVID-19 List in these later games; these names include Wasington’s QB Taylor Heinecke, QB Kyle Allen, and WR Cam Sims. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, and OL Wyatt Teller, Drew Forbes, and Jedrick Wills.

The Rams were also missing star CB Jalen Ramsey, who was absent from the Monday Night Football victory over the Cardinals, RB Darrell Henderson, WR Odell Beckham Jr, TE Tyler Higbee, and EDGE Von Miller. Postponing the games will provide a chance for many of these players to return, but it is no certainty. Seattle’s missing most of their receivers, including Tyler Lockett, but DK Metcalf is still set to play.

In terms of fantasy football - have a backup plan! There are many fantasy assets heading into post-Sunday play. Players can test positive the morning of the game, similar to Ramsey last week. Fantasy players who have WR Justin Jefferson, RB Dalvin Cook, or, more importantly, either of those Tuesday games, should ensure they have a plan if one of these players test positive.

The fantasy playoffs are different this season, so adjusting and communication with the league commissioner is encouraged. These rankings are subject to change upon new cases and players being activated off the COVID 19 Reserve List. Best of luck!

Quarterback

  1. Tom Brady vs NO
  2. Kyler Murray @ DET
  3. Aaron Rodgers @ BAL
  4. Josh Allen vs CAR
  5. Matt Stafford vs SEA
  6. Dak Prescott @ NYG
  7. Taysom Hill @ TB
  8. Jalen Hurts vs WAS
  9. Tua Tagovailoa vs NYJ
  10. Jimmy Garoppolo vs ATL
  11. Justin Fields vs MIN
  12. Joe Burrow @ DEN
  13. Russell Wilson @ LAR
  14. Lamar Jackson vs GB (if active)
  15. Ben Roethlisberger vs TEN
  16. Kirk Cousins @ CHI
  17. Derek Carr @ CLE
  18. Matt Ryan @ SF
  19. Ryan Tannehill @ PIT
  20. Carson Wentz vs NE
  21. Trevor Lawrence vs HOU
  22. Teddy Bridgewater vs CIN
  23. Mac Jones @ IND
  24. Taylor Heinicke @ PHI (if active)
  25. Baker Mayfield vs LV
  26. Davis Mills @ JAX
  27. Jared Goff vs ARI
  28. Cam Newton vs BUF
  29. Mike Glennon vs DAL
  30. Zach Willson @ MIA

Quarterbacks to monitor: BAL Tyler Huntley, CAR P.J. Walker, CLE Nick Mullens, WAS Garrett Gilbert.

Running back

  1. Nick Chubb vs LV
  2. Dalvin Cook @ CHI
  3. Jonathan Taylor vs NE
  4. Alvin Kamara @ TB
  5. Leonard Fournette vs NO
  6. Najee Harris vs TEN
  7. Joe Mixon @ DEN
  8. James Conner @ DET
  9. James Robinson vs HOU
  10. Cordarrelle Patterson @ SF
  11. David Montgomery vs MIN
  12. Sony Michel vs SEA (with no Henderson)
  13. Ezekiel Elliott @ NYG
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson @ IND
  15. Saquon Barkley vs DAL
  16. D’Onta Foreman @ PIT
  17. Aaron Jones @ BAL
  18. Javonte Williams vs CIN
  19. Devonta Freeman vs GB
  20. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs ATL
  21. Myles Gaskin vs NYJ
  22. Rashaad Penny @ LAR
  23. A.J. Dillon @ BAL
  24. Melvin Gordon III vs CIN
  25. Antonio Gibson @ PHI
  26. Miles Sanders vs WAS
  27. Chase Edmonds @ DET
  28. D’Ernest Johnson vs LV
  29. Chuba Hubbard @ BUF
  30. Tony Pollard @ NYG
  31. Devin Singletary vs CAR
  32. Michael Carter @ MIA
  33. David Johnson @ JAX
  34. Craig Reynolds vs ARI
  35. Royce Freeman @ JAX

Wide receiver

  1. Davante Adams @ BAL
  2. Justin Jefferson @ CHI
  3. Cooper Kupp vs SEA
  4. Chris Godwin vs NO
  5. Diontae Johnson vs TEN
  6. Deebo Samuel vs ATL
  7. CeeDee Lamb @ NYG
  8. Stefon Diggs vs CAR
  9. Ja’Marr Chase @ DEN
  10. Hunter Renfrow @ CLE
  11. D.K. Metcalf @ LAR
  12. Amari Cooper @ NYG
  13. Marquise Brown vs GB
  14. Mike Evans vs NO
  15. Brandin Cooks @ JAX
  16. Tee Higgins @ DEN
  17. Van Jefferson vs SEA
  18. Brandon Aiyuk vs ATL
  19. DJ Moore @ BUF
  20. DeVante Parker vs NYJ
  21. Darnell Mooney vs MIN
  22. A.J. Green @ DET
  23. Chase Claypool vs TEN
  24. Christian Kirk @ DET
  25. Russell Gage @ SF
  26. DeVonta Smith vs WAS
  27. Michael Pittman Jr. vs NE
  28. Gabriel Davis vs CAR
  29. Cole Beasley vs CAR
  30. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs ARI
  31. Terry McLaurin @ PHI
  32. Marvin Jones Jr. vs HOU
  33. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ BAL
  34. Michael Gallup vs NYG
  35. Jerry Jeudy vs CIN

Tight ends

  1. George Kittle vs ATL
  2. Rob Gronkowski vs NO
  3. Mike Gesicki vs NYJ
  4. Mark Andrews vs GB
  5. Dallas Goedert vs WAS
  6. Dawson Knox vs CAR
  7. Zach Ertz @ DET
  8. Dalton Schultz @ NYG
  9. Pat Freiermuth vs TEN
  10. Kyle Pitts @ SF
  11. Tyler Conklin @ CHI
  12. Jared Cook vs KC
  13. Hunter Henry @ IND
  14. Gerald Everett @ LAR
  15. Davin Njoku vs LV
  16. Noah Fant vs CIN
  17. C.J. Uzomah @ DEN
  18. Ricky Seals-Jones @ PHI
  19. Foster Moreau @ CLE
  20. James O’Shaughnessy vs HOU

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...