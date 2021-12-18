Fantasy Rankings, Week 15

COVID-19 overwhelmed the NFL leading up to the Week 15 games. The recent surge of positive cases affected the entire league, but specific teams like the Browns and Football Team were going to be forced to start quarterbacks that weren’t on their roster the previous week. Commissioner Roger Goodell took action and postponed several games.

The NFL just sent this memo to clubs, explaining the emergence of the Omicron variant drove the “flexible response” with today’s game postponements and reiterating: “We will make every effort … to play our full schedule within the current 18 weeks.” pic.twitter.com/fB3P5R7ILZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2021

Double Monday football and Tuesday football has arrived for the first time all season. The Raiders/Browns game was pushed from Saturday to Monday with the Eagles/Football Team and Seahawk/Rams games being moved to Tuesday. Many key fantasy assets, as well as many offensive lineman and defensive players, are on the COVID-19 List in these later games; these names include Wasington’s QB Taylor Heinecke, QB Kyle Allen, and WR Cam Sims. Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield, QB Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper, and OL Wyatt Teller, Drew Forbes, and Jedrick Wills.

The Rams were also missing star CB Jalen Ramsey, who was absent from the Monday Night Football victory over the Cardinals, RB Darrell Henderson, WR Odell Beckham Jr, TE Tyler Higbee, and EDGE Von Miller. Postponing the games will provide a chance for many of these players to return, but it is no certainty. Seattle’s missing most of their receivers, including Tyler Lockett, but DK Metcalf is still set to play.

In terms of fantasy football - have a backup plan! There are many fantasy assets heading into post-Sunday play. Players can test positive the morning of the game, similar to Ramsey last week. Fantasy players who have WR Justin Jefferson, RB Dalvin Cook, or, more importantly, either of those Tuesday games, should ensure they have a plan if one of these players test positive.

The fantasy playoffs are different this season, so adjusting and communication with the league commissioner is encouraged. These rankings are subject to change upon new cases and players being activated off the COVID 19 Reserve List. Best of luck!

Quarterback

Tom Brady vs NO Kyler Murray @ DET Aaron Rodgers @ BAL Josh Allen vs CAR Matt Stafford vs SEA Dak Prescott @ NYG Taysom Hill @ TB Jalen Hurts vs WAS Tua Tagovailoa vs NYJ Jimmy Garoppolo vs ATL Justin Fields vs MIN Joe Burrow @ DEN Russell Wilson @ LAR Lamar Jackson vs GB (if active) Ben Roethlisberger vs TEN Kirk Cousins @ CHI Derek Carr @ CLE Matt Ryan @ SF Ryan Tannehill @ PIT Carson Wentz vs NE Trevor Lawrence vs HOU Teddy Bridgewater vs CIN Mac Jones @ IND Taylor Heinicke @ PHI (if active) Baker Mayfield vs LV Davis Mills @ JAX Jared Goff vs ARI Cam Newton vs BUF Mike Glennon vs DAL Zach Willson @ MIA

Quarterbacks to monitor: BAL Tyler Huntley, CAR P.J. Walker, CLE Nick Mullens, WAS Garrett Gilbert.

Running back

Nick Chubb vs LV Dalvin Cook @ CHI Jonathan Taylor vs NE Alvin Kamara @ TB Leonard Fournette vs NO Najee Harris vs TEN Joe Mixon @ DEN James Conner @ DET James Robinson vs HOU Cordarrelle Patterson @ SF David Montgomery vs MIN Sony Michel vs SEA (with no Henderson) Ezekiel Elliott @ NYG Rhamondre Stevenson @ IND Saquon Barkley vs DAL D’Onta Foreman @ PIT Aaron Jones @ BAL Javonte Williams vs CIN Devonta Freeman vs GB Jeff Wilson Jr. vs ATL Myles Gaskin vs NYJ Rashaad Penny @ LAR A.J. Dillon @ BAL Melvin Gordon III vs CIN Antonio Gibson @ PHI Miles Sanders vs WAS Chase Edmonds @ DET D’Ernest Johnson vs LV Chuba Hubbard @ BUF Tony Pollard @ NYG Devin Singletary vs CAR Michael Carter @ MIA David Johnson @ JAX Craig Reynolds vs ARI Royce Freeman @ JAX

Wide receiver

Davante Adams @ BAL Justin Jefferson @ CHI Cooper Kupp vs SEA Chris Godwin vs NO Diontae Johnson vs TEN Deebo Samuel vs ATL CeeDee Lamb @ NYG Stefon Diggs vs CAR Ja’Marr Chase @ DEN Hunter Renfrow @ CLE D.K. Metcalf @ LAR Amari Cooper @ NYG Marquise Brown vs GB Mike Evans vs NO Brandin Cooks @ JAX Tee Higgins @ DEN Van Jefferson vs SEA Brandon Aiyuk vs ATL DJ Moore @ BUF DeVante Parker vs NYJ Darnell Mooney vs MIN A.J. Green @ DET Chase Claypool vs TEN Christian Kirk @ DET Russell Gage @ SF DeVonta Smith vs WAS Michael Pittman Jr. vs NE Gabriel Davis vs CAR Cole Beasley vs CAR Amon-Ra St. Brown vs ARI Terry McLaurin @ PHI Marvin Jones Jr. vs HOU Marquez Valdes-Scantling @ BAL Michael Gallup vs NYG Jerry Jeudy vs CIN

Tight ends