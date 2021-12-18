Giants news, 12/18: Quarterback speculation, Mathias Kiwanuka, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Mathias Kiwanuka: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ neck injury in good hands
Power rankings for Giants’ 2022 QB options: Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, NFL Draft
Our writers mostly didn’t love the idea of a Russell Wilson trade, but nj.com feels differently.
Ahead of matchup with Cowboys, Giants have no regrets about passing on Micah Parsons
New York Giants Off-season Plan: Quarterbacks
This is the first time I’ve seen speculation of Jake Fromm staying with the team long-term.
Giants might be closer to benching Mike Glennon for Jake Fromm — especially with Daniel Jones possibly out for good
Former Giants LB Lawrence Taylor Arrested, Allegedly Violated Sex Offender Program
Giants offer season ticketholders free soda at Sunday’s game
This is somehow even sadder than the on-field ineptitude.
5 NFL Teams That Need to Make Major Offseason Changes
In case you missed it
- Giants sign veteran LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad
- Giants-Cowboys injury news: Giants still hoping to have Xavier McKinney on Sunday
- Giants have two more players test positive for COVID-19
- Giants have a number of young players to watch as season winds down
