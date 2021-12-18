Giants news, 12/18: Quarterback speculation, Mathias Kiwanuka, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Mathias Kiwanuka: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ neck injury in good hands

Power rankings for Giants’ 2022 QB options: Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, NFL Draft

Our writers mostly didn’t love the idea of a Russell Wilson trade, but nj.com feels differently.

Ahead of matchup with Cowboys, Giants have no regrets about passing on Micah Parsons

New York Giants Off-season Plan: Quarterbacks

This is the first time I’ve seen speculation of Jake Fromm staying with the team long-term.

Giants might be closer to benching Mike Glennon for Jake Fromm — especially with Daniel Jones possibly out for good

Former Giants LB Lawrence Taylor Arrested, Allegedly Violated Sex Offender Program

Giants offer season ticketholders free soda at Sunday’s game

This is somehow even sadder than the on-field ineptitude.

5 NFL Teams That Need to Make Major Offseason Changes

