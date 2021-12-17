Giants sign veteran LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad

The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad, the team announced on Friday.

Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 34 overall pick. He missed his first pro season due to an injury that he suffered in the Fiesta Bowl when he was playing for Notre Dame.

From 2017-21, Smith played in 68 regular-season games with 56 starts and he started two postseason matchups.

The Cowboys released the 26-year-old Smith on Oct. 6. He was signed the next day by the Green Bay Packers for whom he played two games before he was cut on Nov. 2.

In his career, Smith has 579 tackles (397 solo), 9.0 sacks, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

The Giants’ linebacker corps has been hit by the flu this week and Smith will provide some much-needed depth as New York prepares to play his former team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In other roster moves, the Giants activated defensive tackle David Moa from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Moa played seven snaps on defense and one on special teams in his NFL debut vs. the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 24 - his only appearance of the season.