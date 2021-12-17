Giants news, 12/17: Jake Fromm, Victor Cruz, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Freddie Kitchens on Jake Fromm, Daniel Jones’ progress, Saquon Barkley’s explosiveness

Kitchens called Fromm a “very bright guy” and said he’s happy with his progress.

NY Giants: Jerry Schuplinski details COVID quarantine

The Giants quarterback coach had to borrow his dad’s iPad to watch last week’s game while stuck in quarantine.

Giants’ Evan Engram eager to face Cowboys after earlier dustups

Engram is trying to keep the scuffle that led Kadarius Toney to throw a punch against the Cowboys last time out of his mind.

Former Giants star bringing southern fast-food chain to N.J. - nj.com

Victor Cruz fried chicken, because why not?

Micah-L.T. Comparison? ‘Too Early,’ Parsons Says

NFL, NFLPA Agree to Updated COVID-19 Protocols amid Outbreaks

