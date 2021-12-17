Big Blue View Podcast - Previewing the Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants are facing an uphill battle against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

The 4-9 Giants are currently 10.5 underdogs at home against the 9-4 Cowboys as both teams look to overcome injuries and finish the season on a strong note. The Giants are hoping to take advantage of Dallas’ poor run defense (and avoid their vicious pass rush), while the Cowboys are looking for a “get right” game on offense.

What are the Giants looking at in their second game against Dallas?

In this podcast

How healthy are the Giants?

Just how good is Micah Parsons?

What about the rest of the Dallas defense?

Can the Giants’ defense keep this game competitive?

