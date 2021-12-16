Chargers vs. Chiefs: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to host Patrick Mahomes and the surging Kansas City Chiefs in game that is set to have major playoff implications for both teams.

Since getting off to a slow 3-4 start to the season, the Chiefs have won six straight games to improve to 9-4 on the season and take a lead in the AFC West. Entering the Week 15 matchup, Kansas City has a one game lead in the division over the Chargers.

Los Angeles is riding a two-game win streak in which they have scored a combined 78 points. A win over the Chiefs would vault the Chargers into first place in the AFC West.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Sept. 26, Hebert threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 32 seconds remaining in the game to complete a last-second 30-24 victory. The Chiefs will look to avenge that victory on Thursday night.

What you need to know

What: Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

When: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink)

Radio: ALT FM-98.7 | WDAF (106.5 FM)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Chiefs -3

Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

Referee: Shawn Smith

