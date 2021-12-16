Giants vs. Cowboys picks, predictions: Why would anyone pick the Giants?

Why would anyone pick the New York Giants to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday? There is no good reason to do that unless a) you like losing your money or b) you have money to burn and you really want to take a wild swing at turning it into more money to burn.

Let’s get to this week’s Big Blue View staff predictions — or, reasons why the Giants won’t win.

Jeremy Portnoy

“Every week I feel sure that it can’t get any worse than whatever matchup is currently on the schedule, but I’m always wrong. The Giants lost to the Cowboys by 24 points in October with a roster that somehow has gotten even less healthy since then. Mike Glennon finished that game with a 31.1 QBR. With Kadarius Toney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it’s unlikely there will be anything to put a positive spin on this time. Dallas held Washington to 29 total yards in the first half last week, and we could see something similar this Sunday. At least Dak Prescott is on my fantasy team.”

Joseph Czikk

“The Giants have no shot winning this game and starting Mike Glennon at quarterback is cruel and unusual punishment for Giants fans. It’s simply not reasonable to start Glennon at quarterback with this offense and expect the Giants fanbase to continue investing their hard earned dollars on this team. If I’m a Giants fan I’m looking towards the draft now. Admittedly the team has little choice in the matter but situations like these result from offseason decision-making. I’m starting to realize how crucial it is to sign quality backup quarterbacks on teams with unproven starters.”

Valentine’s View

“Pick the Giants to win? No chance. Backup quarterback. A gazillion guys on IR. Leonard Williams probably out. Now, at least 5 guys unlikely to play because of COVID-19. The Giants were humiliated by the Chargers a week ago. That could happen again this Sunday. ”