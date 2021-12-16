Giants news, 12/16: rookie grades, Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants rookie report card: With season in dumpster, how did Dave Gettleman’s (likely final) draft picks fare?

Azeez Ojulari gets a B+. The rest, not so much.

NFL Draft 2022: Giants’ Daniel Jones, Jets’ Zach Wilson, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts get help in latest 1st-round mock

Charles Cross and Tyler Linderbaum to the Giants.

Giants roster 2022: Who’s part of core and who’s expendable?

Giants’ offseason splurges paying little in return

“Ultimately, to me, you build a team through the draft,” Judge said. “That’s the way to truly build and sustain a program. However, in free agency you have to be able to add players at need positions who can come in and help progress the program. But they’ve got to fit what you’re looking for culture and character-wise on top of just schematically and football ability.”

Giants teammates fear Daniel Jones’ season is over

How the Giants could make a Russell Wilson trade happen

Will ‘status quo’ be enough for Giants to keep rolling with Daniel Jones?

The Papa Banks Show: Episode 8 - Former NFL GM Scott Pioli on Apple Podcasts https://t.co/cl5Bsh6fL6 — Giants (@2021NYGIANTS) December 16, 2021

