Giants-Cowboys injury news: Short-handed Giants limping into Dallas game

The New York Giants are currently looking as though they will be short-handed for a game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in which they are already looked at as double-digit underdogs.

The Giants have three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — Kadarius Toney, John Ross, Oshane Ximines. Cornerback Aaron Robinson and safety Xavier McKinney were not at practice. They are not on the Wednesday injury report, likely meaning they were absent as close contacts.

We already know that quarterback Daniel Jones (neck strain — officially) will miss a third straight game and that Mike Glennon will again be the quarterback.

The Giants held a walk-through on Wednesday and Saquon Barkley (ankle), Ben Bredeson (ankle), Graham Gano (illness), Adoree’ Jackson (quad) and Austin Johnson (foot) did no participate.

Jones, as he has been since injuring his neck against the Philadelphia Eagles, was considered a limited participant. Leonard Williams, who officially has a triceps injury, was also limited.

Did not practice

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)

PK Graham Gano (Illness)

DB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

DL Austin Johnson (foot)

Limited participation

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OL Andrew Thomas (ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (triceps)