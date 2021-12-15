Keep it right here for all your Giants-Cowboys information this week

Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 15: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 15: Everything you need to know

The 4-9 New York Giants, playing out the string of another lost season, host the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) for a third straight week as he has not yet been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon is again expected to get the start for the Giants.

At this point, the Giants have also placed three players — wide receivers Kadarius Toney and John ross and edge defender Oshane Ximines — of the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants are currently 10.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

After Sunday, the Giants will have only one home game remaining in 2021-22 season. That will be a season-ending Jan. 9 game against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas has already announced that star left tackle Tyron smith will miss the game due to an ankle injury.