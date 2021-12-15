Giants news, 12/15: Saquon Barkley, Jake Fromm, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley says he supports coach Joe Judge, wants to stay with New York Giants

“I plan on being a big reason why we turn this thing around,” Barkley told The Associated Press on Tuesday for an upcoming episode of the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s just my mindset, that’s my thought process. When I got drafted here, I said I want to be here for the rest of my life. I was born in New York, I’m from Pennsylvania. I live an hour and some change from my parents’ house. This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does.”

As Daniel Jones’ neck remains ‘more of the same,’ is it time for Jake Fromm to get a shot?

Bruce Arians: Slow down on comparing Micah Parsons to Lawrence Taylor

Barkley compared Parsons to Taylor yesterday; Jerry Jones declined to do so when asked.

NFL COVID outbreak: Browns, Rams hit hard; Odell Beckham Jr. tests positive

As Giants evaluate for future with Leonard Williams sidelined, they need to figure out how good Dexter Lawrence really is - nj.com

Daniel Jones playing can give rest of Giants' season meaning

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.