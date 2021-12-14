Giants roster moves: QB Clayton Thorson released, DL Woodrow Hamilton signed to practice squad

One week after signing him, the New York Giants have released quarterback Clayton Thorson from their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Thorson, originally a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, has bounced around the league, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys in his rookie year and with New York earlier this year. The Giants brought him back last week when Mike Glennon’s status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was still unclear.

Daniel Jones is still not expected to return to action this week, but the Giants have Glennon and backup Jake Fromm on their active roster. They also have Brian Lewerke on the practice squad.

New York also signed defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton to its practice squad, where he spent time in October of this year. Leonard Williams suffered an elbow injury last week and may miss some time, making depth at the position a necessity.

Hamilton signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2016, the season the Patriots won the Super Bowl with Joe Judge as their special teams coordinator. Since then he has had brief stints with three other teams, most recently appearing in two games for the Tennessee Titans this season.