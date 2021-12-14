Giants injury news: Daniel Jones not expected to play against Dallas, per reports

Dan Duggan of The Athletic and Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post are reporting that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

#Giants players are telling people they don’t expect Daniel Jones to play again this season. (Credit the carpenter.) Obviously, as Dan’s report shows, the coaches and medical staff plans to take it week by week and look at scans and look for healing https://t.co/jTGBUOw0Sr — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 14, 2021

As Duggan reports, this is Jones’ second visit with a neck or spine specialist in as many weeks. Last week, Jones flew to Los Angeles ahead of the team for an MRI and second opinion on his injury from a specialist in LA.

This week, Jones and head trainer Ronnie Barnes (who has been the Giants’ head trainer since 1981), went to the Hospital for Special Surgery for another MRI. So far, Jones remains “week-to-week” in his return from a neck injury suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. It remains to be seen if the Giants will keep Jones on the active roster beyond this week with the season, and hope for the playoffs, winding down.

If Jones misses his third straight game, as seems likely at this point, that would make back-up quarterback Mike Glennon the likely starter against the Giants’ division rival.