Giants news, 12/14: Joe Judge, Dave Gettleman, Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants report card: Joe Judge's team trip changed nothing

NY Giants, Joe Judge relying on blind faith, losing isn't helping

Giants' inexcusable 100 seconds becoming all too familiar

Trip west leaves questions about Giants’ direction: Takeaways from the loss to the Chargers – The Athletic

Sources: Giants HC Joe Judge's job appears to be safe for next season

“A few weeks ago I would’ve told you no chance he gets fired,’” said one NFL source. “Now? Even after (the Giants’ 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday), I’d probably still say ‘No chance.’ (Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his (Bill) Belichick or (Bill) Parcells. And there’s just no way he gives up on another coach this soon.”

Joe Judge doesn’t sound too worried about his Giants future

Daniel Jones dilemma just adds to all this Giants misery

Giants need new GM with power to bring wholesale changes

Co-owner John Mara saw a playoff team in this roster, and now the 4-9 Giants are guaranteed their fifth straight losing season, and their eighth in the past nine years. Mara doesn’t just need a new general manager from outside the organization. Mara needs a new GM who is free to make all the changes he or she deems necessary, including the positions of quarterback and head coach.

‘MannnigCast’ on the move? New bidder emerges for Eli and Peyton Manning, report says - nj.com

Giants’ Dave Gettleman invested in offense this offseason, but it’s clear now that — shocker! — he got it all wrong - nj.com

While general manager Dave Gettleman invested heavily in offense this past offseason, he clearly got it all wrong. His focus on skill position players — instead of an offensive line that he still hasn’t fixed, despite his bold declarations — was a failed approach.

