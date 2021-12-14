Giants-Cowboys odds: Giants double-digit underdogs at home vs. Dallas

The New York Giants will be double-digit underdogs this weekend when they host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the 4-9 Giants as 10-points underdogs to the 9-4 Cowboys, who lead the NFC East. The Giants are in last place.

The Cowboys won a Week 5 meeting between the two teams, 44-20. In that game, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered injuries that caused them to miss several games, and quarterback Daniel Jones left late in the second quarter with a concussion.

The Giants have lost three of their last four, while Dallas is coming off victories over the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.

The Giants are likely be without Jones (neck) for a third straight game. They will also be without their best defensive player, Leonard Williams, who suffered an elbow injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Star left tackle Tyron Smith has already been ruled out for Dallas due to an ankle injury.