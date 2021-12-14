The Big Blue View podcast - Talking GM candidates

Ordinarily, we like to use Mondays to take a second look at the tape from the New York Giants most recent game and see if we can get a deeper understanding why the game turned out the way it did.

But there really isn’t anything to be gained from rewatching the Giants’ Week 14 beat-down at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Giants seem like a team heading for a change, and it certainly seems inconceivable at this point that there won’t be wholesale changes at the top of their front office.

With that in mind, Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I had a conversation about some of the Giants’ potential options at general manager.

In this podcast

Which of the “big name” candidates do we like?

Who could the Giants try to hire away from other organizations?

What should the Giants look for in a GM candidate?

