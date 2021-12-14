The Big Blue View podcast - Talking GM candidates

Ordinarily, we like to use Mondays to take a second look at the tape from the New York Giants most recent game and see if we can get a deeper understanding why the game turned out the way it did.
But there really isn’t anything to be gained from rewatching the Giants’ Week 14 beat-down at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Giants seem like a team heading for a change, and it certainly seems inconceivable at this point that there won’t be wholesale changes at the top of their front office.
With that in mind, Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I had a conversation about some of the Giants’ potential options at general manager.
In this podcast
- Which of the “big name” candidates do we like?
- Who could the Giants try to hire away from other organizations?
- What should the Giants look for in a GM candidate?
