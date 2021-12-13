Giants place WR Kadarius Toney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants have placed rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Monday evening, per the NFL’s official transaction wire.

Twenty-five players were placed on reserve/COVID-19 and eleven players were placed on practice squad; COVID-19 today; they were all the result of a positive test. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 13, 2021

Toney was one of 36 players (25 active roster and 11 practice squad players) around the NFL who were placed on the COVID-19 lists Monday, all apparently due to positive tests.

This is Toney’s second time being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was first placed on the COVID-19 list on July 22nd and was activated on the 27th of that month. Toney missed the start of training camp and didn’t practice until Aug. 4.

Toney has already missed the last two games with oblique and quad injuries, and now enters the COVID-19 protocol. Toney has missed four games so far this year, and could miss the Giants’ Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News is reporting that Toney is vaccinated, which makes his path back to the field simpler.

Leonard is also reporting that the Giants didn’t get Toney’s positive test result until the team’s plane was already in the air on their way back from California.

Toney tested positive, I’m told. He traveled back with the team on plane from California today. The #Giants did not get the test result until they were already en route. When they got the result, Giants immediately isolated Toney and took every precaution to protect everybody — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 13, 2021

It remains to be seen if there will be any more positive tests as the week unfolds.