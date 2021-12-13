Rams at Cardinals: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals are set to hos the Los Angeles Rams in a crucial NFC West matchup on Monday night.

In the fist meeting between these two teams in Week 4, the Cardinals soundly defeated the Rams, 37-20. But their have been personnel changes on both sides of the ball since that matchup. The Rams have added Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr and running back Sony Michel. Arizona added Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season.

Both teams though will be without some major playmakers on Monday night. Arizona will miss J.J. Watt and Maxx Williams and the Rams announced that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee joined the team’s ever-growing reserve/COVID-19 list and will not be able to play.

For Arizona, a win or tie would secure the team’s first playoff berth since 2015. For Los Angeles, a victory is crucial to keeping pace in the division.

What you need to know

What: Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

When: Monday, Dec. 13

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM | Sirius ch. 83, XM ch. 225 | ESPNLA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK | Sirius ch. 81, XM ch. 226

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Cardinals -3

Weather: 70 degrees, Partly cloudy

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio