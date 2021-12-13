Giants injury news: Leonard Williams’ elbow injury feared to be “significant”

The New York Giants injury-battered roster took another hit in Week 14 when defensive lineman Leonard Williams left Sunday’s game agains the Los Angeles Chargers after 13 snaps with an elbow injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Williams’ elbow injury is feared to be “significant” and could be season-ending.

#Giants DE Leonard Williams suffered an elbow injury on Sunday that is feared to be significant, sources say. He’s having tests done, but he’s going to miss time. And given how late it is during the season, there is a chance he doesn’t return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

We don’t know the exact nature of Williams’ injury as of this writing, nor how long his recovery could be. But considering there are only four weeks left in the 2021 season, it wouldn’t take much for this injury to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Arm and shoulder injuries can be particularly troublesome for defensive linemen, as they need to be able to stack and shed offensive linemen to make plays around the line of scrimmage.

The Giants’ remaining games are against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Washington Football Team. The Giants’ NFC East rivals all have very good offensive lines, and New York would need Williams to try and control the line of scrimmage.

The Giants are doing everything they can to try and remain competitive through the end of another lost season, but if Williams misses significant time, it will make saving any kind of face difficult at best.

Stay with Big Blue View for more on this story as it develops.