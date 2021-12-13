 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants injury news: Leonard Williams’ elbow injury feared to be “significant”

The Giants’ defensive lineman is going to miss time

By Chris Pflum
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants injury-battered roster took another hit in Week 14 when defensive lineman Leonard Williams left Sunday’s game agains the Los Angeles Chargers after 13 snaps with an elbow injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Williams’ elbow injury is feared to be “significant” and could be season-ending.

We don’t know the exact nature of Williams’ injury as of this writing, nor how long his recovery could be. But considering there are only four weeks left in the 2021 season, it wouldn’t take much for this injury to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Arm and shoulder injuries can be particularly troublesome for defensive linemen, as they need to be able to stack and shed offensive linemen to make plays around the line of scrimmage.

The Giants’ remaining games are against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Washington Football Team. The Giants’ NFC East rivals all have very good offensive lines, and New York would need Williams to try and control the line of scrimmage.

The Giants are doing everything they can to try and remain competitive through the end of another lost season, but if Williams misses significant time, it will make saving any kind of face difficult at best.

Stay with Big Blue View for more on this story as it develops.

