Giants news, 12/13: Picking up the pieces after Chargers loss

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Week 14 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Jordan Raanan’s ‘confidence rating’ is down to 2.8 out of 10.

Gary Brightwell living up to ‘special’ comparison for Giants

“We haven’t seen a guy cover kicks like him since Ahmad Bradshaw,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey gushed of the sixth-round pick, whose eight special teams tackles are tied for the team lead and third-most among rookies in the NFL this season. “He’s a different animal that way.”

Giants need new GM with power to bring wholesale changes

Joe Judge’s latest embarrassing loss, to Chargers, makes you wonder if John Mara whiffed on this hire, too

Herbert’s 59-yard TD pass compared to iconic Michael Vick ad

Giants QB Daniel Jones is flying back to NY/NJ tonight and will get an MRI and be examined tomorrow by Dr. Frank Cammisa at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. He's an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in spinal conditions. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 13, 2021

Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks age 24 and under in the NFL

Daniel Jones is tenth, behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.