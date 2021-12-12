Post-game quotebook: What the Giants were saying after another loss

What were the New York Giants saying after Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers? Let’s go to the post-game press conferences and find out.

QB Mike Glennon on failing to score at the end of the first half ...

“It was disappointing for me because we get the ball back on the 45-yard line. That is on us as an offense. We need to get points in that situation whether it is a field goal or touchdown, it has to be something. To go three and out and give the ball back to them, that falls on me. It situations like that, we need to get points.”

Glennon on Justin Herbert’s 59-yard touchdown pass ...

“I did not see it live because I was on the bench, but I have seen plenty of him on film make some unbelievable throws. You see that he is going to be one of those quarterbacks in the league for a long time. There is not many guys on this planet that can throw the ball like him. He is a fun and young quarterback to watch.”

Saquon Barkley on yet another losing season ...

“Obviously, we would like to have a winning record and be in a better position. But like you said, we have four games left. We’ve got to stick together and finish the season strong.”

Elijhaa Penny on Saquon Barkley ...

“I think just as far as what he’s been through the last couple of seasons, injuries and stuff like that – he’s human. Sometimes, I’m not going to lie, I expect...I think he’s all world. But at the same time, he’s a human being and he’s another guy on the roster just like us. He’s not a robot. I understand what he’s going through. I’m with him every day. He’ll bounce back. He’ll be alright.”

Logan Ryan on Justin Herbert’s 59-yard touchdown throw ...

“Yeah, no, 95 percent don’t (have the ability to make that throw). It’s rare. Like I said, I felt like I was in a good spot to go steal it. The ball just carried, and he put it on a rope. He put it 59 (yards) on a rope. You don’t see that every day and at the end of the day I get paid to make that play, so I’ve got to go make it. I’ve got to go steal that and help our defense and be an eraser there and I didn’t. I wear that one heavy. It’s on me. I’m not too happy about that, but you don’t get to have them back in pro sports. You don’t get to. You get judged on one play at a time and that one didn’t go in my favor.”

Joe Judge on the final four games ...

“I expect the players to fight through these last games of the season the way they fought to finish the games out. That’s what I expect to see. I expect to see them come to work, I expect them to be positive, I expect them to be good teammates, I expect them to take coaching, I expect them to make plays on the field. As coaches, I expect guys to have the best plans prepared for the players and put them in a position to be successful. We want to finish everything, guys, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to give up, we’re not going to stop fighting ... Our focus is to be the best team every week we can be and to be an improved team every week. That’s where our focus is.”