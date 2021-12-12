Giants’ QB Daniel Jones to have neck examined again on Monday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will undergo another round of imaging on his injured neck on Monday, Giants head coach Joe Judge confirmed Sunday evening.

“He’ll get an image tomorrow. I have to check with [Giants Senior Vice President of Medical Services] Ronnie [Barnes] in terms of exactly when and where that will be,” Judge said.

The coach was uncertain whether Jones would get that imaging before or after the team returns to New Jersey on Monday.

“I have talk to Ronnie, maybe back in Jersey or New York, as well. I have to check with Ronnie. I just got the update a minute ago, in terms of him getting another image,” Judge said. “We’ll get the details about when and where that’s going to be. I know he’s going to get imaging in the next day.”

Jones has not played in the Giants’ last two games after suffering what the team called a “neck strain” against the Philadelphia Eagles. There have been other vague reports of structural damage to Jones’ neck.

In Jones’ absence, Mike Glennon has completed 40 of 80 passes (50 percent completion rate) for 386 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Giants have lost both games.

If Jones cannot play next week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants would have to either start Glennon again or give Jake Fromm his first NFL start.

“We look at everything as a whole offensively. There were some things. The run game was moving a little bit better today, and we got [Giants RBs] Saquon [Barkley], Devontae [Booker], and Eli [Penny] going with the run game,” Judge said. “The offensive line did some nice things. There are things we need to clean up. Ultimately, if you’re not making enough plays, you have to look at all 11 and coaching and see and make sure that we’re doing the right things the right way and not making mistakes.”