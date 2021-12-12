Giants vs. Chargers game day, Week 14: Live updates

In-game updates

HERBERT BOMB: Justin Herbert hit Jalen Guton with an unbelievable 59-yard touchdown pass to extend the Los Angeles lead to 24-7 with :17 left in the half.

Herbert is not human pic.twitter.com/yzzksxoSLi — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 12, 2021

CHARGERS EXTEND LEAD: Los Angeles stretched its lead to 17-7 on a 27-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal with 4:19 left in the first half. The Chargers went 69 yards in 12 plays. The giants appeared to have a stop on fourth-and-1 at their 4-yard line, but a Chargers’ false start penalty allowed them to kick the field goal.

CHARGERS BACK ON TOP: A 12-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Joshua Palmer gave the Chargers a 14-7 lead with 12:13 left in the half. The Chargers went 60 yards in nine plays.

LEONARD WILLIAMS INJURY: The Giants’ star defensive end left the game in the second quarter with an elbow injury. He is questionable to return.

GIANTS TIE THE SCORE: Mike Glennon hit Elijhaa Penny with a 3-yard scoring pass to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:29 left in the first quarter. A 60-yard third-year catch-and-run by tight end Kyle Rudolph, the longest of his career, set up the score. The Giants’ scoring drive covered 75 yards in seven plays, taking 3:15.

WHAT A PLAY



: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/acKuji6OeU — New York Giants (@Giants) December 12, 2021

CHARGERS TAKE LEAD: Los Angeles took a 7-0 lead with 4:44 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Austin Ekeler. The Chargers went 60 yards in nine plays for the sore.

The 4-8 New York Giants are in California Sunday to face the 7-5 Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX) and virtually no one is giving the Giants a chance to win.

The Giants, once again without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, are 9-point underdogs. Your Big Blue View contributors don’t believe the Giants will win. National analysts aren’t giving the Giants much of a chance, either.

In addition to Jones, the Giants will once again be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad).

Use this as your discussion thread. Refresh the post regularly for in-game updates.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

WR Kadarius Toney (oblique)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

WR Collin Johnson

OLB Oshane Ximines

Chargers inactives

The Chargers will be without str safety Derwin James and rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. James has a hamstring injury. Los Angeles will also be without wide receiver Keenan Allen (COVID-19 Reserve list).

QB Easton Stick

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Alohi Gilman

S Derwin James Jr.

RB Larry Rountree III

DT Breiden Fehoko

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)