NFL Week 14: Sunday non-Giants viewing guide

Let’s look at the NFL Week 14 games in the 1 p.m. ET and Sunday Night Football time slots to give New York Giants fans an idea what is on before and after the Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Carolina Panthers (5-7) — I don’t know about you, but this game annoys me. I still can’t believe the Giants lost to the Falcons, and I still believe the Giants should be better than both of these teams. [FOX]

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at Cleveland Browns (6-6) — I can’t figure out the Browns. [CBS]

Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at Houston Texans (2-10) — Houston winning might help the Giants’ draft position, but I don’t see it. [FOX]

Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) — KC has been rolling since that Monday night victory over the Giants. [CBS]

New Orleans Saints (5-7) at New York Jets (3-9) — Hard to believe the Giants aren’t the worst football team that calls MetLife Stadium home. [CBS]

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Tennessee Titans (8-4) — Things could always be worse Giants fans. You could be a Jaguars’ fan. [CBS]

Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6) — Why is this game at 1 p.m.? [FOX]

Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears (4-8) at Green Bay Packers (9-3) — The more the Bears lose, the better it is for the Giants. [NBC, 8:20 p.m.]

What’s on where you live