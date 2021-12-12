 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants-Chargers picks, predictions: No one thinks the Giants are winning

There isn’t much, if any, faith in the Fighting Joe Judges

By Ed Valentine
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We already know none of your Big Blue View contributors think the New York Giants will defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Nationally, predictions aren’t much better for the Giants.

  • At ESPN, Jordan Ranaan and Shelley Smith are going with the Chargers. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Giants a 23.4 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
  • Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com is going with the Chargers to win big.
  • At Pro Football Talk, Michael David Smith and Mike Florio are both going with the Chargers.
  • At CBS Sports, Pete Prisco thinks Los Angeles wins in a laugher.
  • The Sporting News also thinks the Chargers win the game and cover the spread.
  • Continuing a trend, Pro Football Network thinks this is an easy LAC victory.
  • At USA Today, all seven analysts are picking the Chargers.
  • At College Football News, 10 of 11 analysts are taking Los Angeles.
  • FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants a 25 percent chance of an upset victory.

