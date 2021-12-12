Giants vs. Chargers 2021, Week 14: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-8 New York Giants head to Los Angeles to take on the 7-5 Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
The Giants expect Mike Glennon to start at quarterback on Sunday after clearing concussion protcol. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad) is out, as is wide receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique). Meanwhile, receivers Kenny Golladay (rib) and Sterling Shepard (quad), and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (calf) are questionable.
On the Chargers’ side, former Giants linebacker Kyler Fackrell (knee), safety Alohi Gilman (quad) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) won’t play on Sunday. But keep an eye out for running back Austin Ekeler. He ranks second in the NFL with a career-high 15 touchdowns (8 rush, 7 receiving).
What you need to know
What: New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers
When: Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021
Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk
Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks
Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke
SIRIUS: 137 (NYG), 81 (LAC) | XM: 380 (NYG), 226 (LAC) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 817 (LAC)
Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Chargers -9.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Weather: 62f, clear throughout the day.
Referee: Tony Corrente
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13
Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29
Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21
Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10
Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9
Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)
Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
