Giants news, 12/11: Demaryius Thomas, Evan Engram, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Judge Mourns the Loss of Former NFL Receiver Demaryius Thomas

“Obviously, you take all of his athletic accomplishments, and they don’t hold a candle to the kind of person he was,” Judge said Friday before the Giants took the field at the University of Arizona for their planned practice. “Just character and just a quality human being.”

Evan Engram: Are there just five games left in his NY Giants career?

“I want to be here, I want to stay here,” Engram told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network after Thursday’s practice. “This is my family, and we’ve got five games left together - five games for me to cherish the times I get to put on this jersey, wear this logo on my chest and give everything I have. Where I’m meant to be, I’m going to be, and [my game] may not be perfect, but you’re getting everything I’ve got.”

Saquon Barkley producing like a backup for New York Giants - New York Giants

I’ve already celebrated a few Barkley runs of 5+ yards only to realize Devontae Booker was actually carrying the ball.

Giants LB Blake Martinez plays tour guide in Tucson while rehabbing ACL injury

NFL execs’ preseason worries for all 32 teams revisited: Eagles proved ’em wrong, 49ers not so much & Browns — wow

NY Giants vs. Chargers: Joe Judge must use aggressive game plan

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.