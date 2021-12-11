The Chris and Joe Show - Talking quarterbacks with Mark Schofield

Good morning New York Giants fans!

For the past few months this post has welcomed you to each week of the college football season. Save the annual rivalry game between Army and Navy, the 2021 college football regular season is in the rearview mirror. Now, we’re looking ahead to Bowl Season in the college ranks and waiting on underclassmen around the nation to make their decisions on whether or not they are going to stay in school or declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

So Joe DeLeone and I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to turn our attention to the position we just haven’t talked about yet: quarterbacks.

And if we were going to talk quarterbacks, we had to get Mark Schofield on the pod.

We had a great, and wide-ranging discussion that started with an outsider's objective analysis of Daniel Jones development to this point and ended in Alabama's Bryce Young.

Along the way we talked about the quarterback options in the 2022 draft as well as potential free agent quarterbacks if the Giants choose to hit the "reset" button.

In this podcast

Is it time to move away from Daniel Jones?

Is 2022 the year to draft a quarterback?

Should the Giants pursue any free agents or trade targets?

Is it worth it for a team to position themselves for a QB in 2023?

