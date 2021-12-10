Fantasy Football rankings, Week 14

For many fantasy leagues around the fake football universe, this is the final week of regular season play. Hopefully for your sake, you weren’t among the many who were unnecessarily burnt by an egregious non-stat correction that ruled Josh Allen the fumbler when running back Matt Brieda fumbled the football on Monday Night Football. Common sense may not be used to determine the obvious - Thomas Paine would be so upset.
Nevertheless, I hope many of you are still competing for a title in your respective leagues, and that these week 14 rankings can help you make tough decisions as the week concludes. Best of luck!
Quarterback
- Josh Allen @ TB
- Patrick Mahomes vs LV
- Aaron Rodgers vs CHI
- Kyler Murray vs LAR
- Dak Prescott @ WAS
- Justin Herbert vs NYG
- Tom Brady vs BUF
- Matt Stafford @ ARI
- Russell Wilson @ HOU
- Lamar Jackson @ CLE
- Taysom Hill @ NYJ
- Derek Carr @ KC
- Joe Burrow vs SF
- Ryan Tannehill vs JAX
- Taylor Heinicke vs DAL
- Cam Newton vs ATL
- Jimmy Garoppolo @ CIN
- Baker Mayfield vs BAL
- Teddy Bridgewater vs DET
- Matt Ryan @ CAR
- Zach Wilson vs NO
- Justin Fields @ GB
- Jared Goff @ DEN
- Trevor Lawrence @ TEN
- Davis Mills vs SEA
- Mike Glennon @ LAC
Running back
- Austin Ekeler vs NYG
- Alvin Kamara @ NYJ
- Leonard Fournette vs BUF
- Joe Mixon vs SF
- Nick Chubb vs BAL
- James Conner vs LAR
- Cordarrelle Patterson @ CAR
- Antonio Gibson vs DAL
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs LV
- Saquon Barkley @ LAC
- Josh Jacobs @ KC
- Ezekiel Elliott @ WAS
- Javonte Williams vs DET
- David Montgomery @ GB
- Jeff Wilson Jr. @ CIN (If no Elijah Mitchell)
- Aaron Jones vs CHI
- Devonta Freeman @ CLE
- James Robinson @ TEN
- AJ Dillon vs CHI
- Melvin Gordon III vs DET
- Chuba Hubbard vs ATL
- Kareem Hunt vs BAL
- Jamaal Williams @ DEN
- Darrell Henderson Jr. @ ARI
- D’Onta Foreman vs JAX
- Sony Michel @ ARI
- Tevin Coleman vs NO
- Rex Burkhead vs SEA
- Darrel Williams vs LV
- Adrian Peterson @ HOU
- Ameer Abdullah vs ATL
- Devin Singletary @ TB
- Chase Edmonds vs LAR (May return)
- Dontrell Hilliard vs JAX
- Latavius Murray @ CLE
Wide receivers
- Davante Adams vs CHI
- Tyreek Hill vs LV
- Cooper Kupp @ ARI
- Stefon Diggs @ TB
- CeeDee Lamb @ WAS
- DK Metcalf @ HOU
- Ja’Marr Chase vs SF
- Chris Godwin vs BUF
- Marquise Brown @ CLE
- Terry McLaurin vs DAL
- Mike Evans vs BUF
- Tyler Lockett @ HOU
- DJ Moore vs ATL
- DeAndre Hopkins vs LAR
- Mike Williams vs NYG (If active)
- Tee Higgins vs SF
- Elijah Moore vs NO
- Brandin Cooks vs SEA
- Amari Cooper @ WAS
- Hunter Renfrow @ KC
- Jarvis Landry vs BAL
- Van Jefferson @ ARI
- Brandon Aiyuk @ CIN
- Michael Gallup @ WAS
- Jerry Jeudy vs DET
- Darnell Mooney @ GB
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs CHI
- Christian Kirk vs LAR
- Russell Gage @ CAR
- Emmanuel Sanders @ TB
- Odell Beckham Jr. @ ARI
- Cole Beasley @ TB
- Jamison Crowder vs NO
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs JAX
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @ DEN
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs LV
- Mark Andrews @ CLE
- Rob Gronkowski vs BUF
- George Kittle @ CIN
- T.J. Hockenson @ DEN
- Dawson Knox @ TB
- Dalton Schultz @ WAS
- Kyle Pitts @ CAR
- Noah Fant vs DET
- Zach Ertz vs LAR
- Ricky Seals-Jones vs DAL
- Gerald Everett @ HOU
- Tyler Higbee @ ARI
- Foster Moreau @ KC
- Jared Cook vs NYG
- Cole Kmet @ GB
- Evan Engram @ LAC
- Austin Hooper vs BAL
- James O’Shaughnessy @ TEN
- Donald Parham Jr. vs NYG
Low owned defenses (Yahoo %)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs NYG (65%)
- Carolina vs ATL (38%)
- Seattle @ HOU (48%)
Low owned kickers (Yahoo %)
- Dustin Hopkins vs NYG (31%)
- Brandon McManus vs DET (42%)
- Jason Myers @ HOU (12%)
