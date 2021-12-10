Fantasy Football rankings, Week 14

For many fantasy leagues around the fake football universe, this is the final week of regular season play. Hopefully for your sake, you weren’t among the many who were unnecessarily burnt by an egregious non-stat correction that ruled Josh Allen the fumbler when running back Matt Brieda fumbled the football on Monday Night Football. Common sense may not be used to determine the obvious - Thomas Paine would be so upset.

Nevertheless, I hope many of you are still competing for a title in your respective leagues, and that these week 14 rankings can help you make tough decisions as the week concludes. Best of luck!

Quarterback

Josh Allen @ TB Patrick Mahomes vs LV Aaron Rodgers vs CHI Kyler Murray vs LAR Dak Prescott @ WAS Justin Herbert vs NYG Tom Brady vs BUF Matt Stafford @ ARI Russell Wilson @ HOU Lamar Jackson @ CLE Taysom Hill @ NYJ Derek Carr @ KC Joe Burrow vs SF Ryan Tannehill vs JAX Taylor Heinicke vs DAL Cam Newton vs ATL Jimmy Garoppolo @ CIN Baker Mayfield vs BAL Teddy Bridgewater vs DET Matt Ryan @ CAR Zach Wilson vs NO Justin Fields @ GB Jared Goff @ DEN Trevor Lawrence @ TEN Davis Mills vs SEA Mike Glennon @ LAC

Running back

Austin Ekeler vs NYG Alvin Kamara @ NYJ Leonard Fournette vs BUF Joe Mixon vs SF Nick Chubb vs BAL James Conner vs LAR Cordarrelle Patterson @ CAR Antonio Gibson vs DAL Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs LV Saquon Barkley @ LAC Josh Jacobs @ KC Ezekiel Elliott @ WAS Javonte Williams vs DET David Montgomery @ GB Jeff Wilson Jr. @ CIN (If no Elijah Mitchell) Aaron Jones vs CHI Devonta Freeman @ CLE James Robinson @ TEN AJ Dillon vs CHI Melvin Gordon III vs DET Chuba Hubbard vs ATL Kareem Hunt vs BAL Jamaal Williams @ DEN Darrell Henderson Jr. @ ARI D’Onta Foreman vs JAX Sony Michel @ ARI Tevin Coleman vs NO Rex Burkhead vs SEA Darrel Williams vs LV Adrian Peterson @ HOU Ameer Abdullah vs ATL Devin Singletary @ TB Chase Edmonds vs LAR (May return) Dontrell Hilliard vs JAX Latavius Murray @ CLE

Wide receivers

Davante Adams vs CHI Tyreek Hill vs LV Cooper Kupp @ ARI Stefon Diggs @ TB CeeDee Lamb @ WAS DK Metcalf @ HOU Ja’Marr Chase vs SF Chris Godwin vs BUF Marquise Brown @ CLE Terry McLaurin vs DAL Mike Evans vs BUF Tyler Lockett @ HOU DJ Moore vs ATL DeAndre Hopkins vs LAR Mike Williams vs NYG (If active) Tee Higgins vs SF Elijah Moore vs NO Brandin Cooks vs SEA Amari Cooper @ WAS Hunter Renfrow @ KC Jarvis Landry vs BAL Van Jefferson @ ARI Brandon Aiyuk @ CIN Michael Gallup @ WAS Jerry Jeudy vs DET Darnell Mooney @ GB Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs CHI Christian Kirk vs LAR Russell Gage @ CAR Emmanuel Sanders @ TB Odell Beckham Jr. @ ARI Cole Beasley @ TB Jamison Crowder vs NO Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs JAX Amon-Ra St. Brown @ DEN

Tight ends

Travis Kelce vs LV Mark Andrews @ CLE Rob Gronkowski vs BUF George Kittle @ CIN T.J. Hockenson @ DEN Dawson Knox @ TB Dalton Schultz @ WAS Kyle Pitts @ CAR Noah Fant vs DET Zach Ertz vs LAR Ricky Seals-Jones vs DAL Gerald Everett @ HOU Tyler Higbee @ ARI Foster Moreau @ KC Jared Cook vs NYG Cole Kmet @ GB Evan Engram @ LAC Austin Hooper vs BAL James O’Shaughnessy @ TEN Donald Parham Jr. vs NYG

Low owned defenses (Yahoo %)

Los Angeles Chargers vs NYG (65%) Carolina vs ATL (38%) Seattle @ HOU (48%)

Low owned kickers (Yahoo %)