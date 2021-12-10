 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fantasy Football rankings, Week 14

By Nick Falato
Syndication: The Post-Crescent Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

For many fantasy leagues around the fake football universe, this is the final week of regular season play. Hopefully for your sake, you weren’t among the many who were unnecessarily burnt by an egregious non-stat correction that ruled Josh Allen the fumbler when running back Matt Brieda fumbled the football on Monday Night Football. Common sense may not be used to determine the obvious - Thomas Paine would be so upset.

Nevertheless, I hope many of you are still competing for a title in your respective leagues, and that these week 14 rankings can help you make tough decisions as the week concludes. Best of luck!

Quarterback

  1. Josh Allen @ TB
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs LV
  3. Aaron Rodgers vs CHI
  4. Kyler Murray vs LAR
  5. Dak Prescott @ WAS
  6. Justin Herbert vs NYG
  7. Tom Brady vs BUF
  8. Matt Stafford @ ARI
  9. Russell Wilson @ HOU
  10. Lamar Jackson @ CLE
  11. Taysom Hill @ NYJ
  12. Derek Carr @ KC
  13. Joe Burrow vs SF
  14. Ryan Tannehill vs JAX
  15. Taylor Heinicke vs DAL
  16. Cam Newton vs ATL
  17. Jimmy Garoppolo @ CIN
  18. Baker Mayfield vs BAL
  19. Teddy Bridgewater vs DET
  20. Matt Ryan @ CAR
  21. Zach Wilson vs NO
  22. Justin Fields @ GB
  23. Jared Goff @ DEN
  24. Trevor Lawrence @ TEN
  25. Davis Mills vs SEA
  26. Mike Glennon @ LAC

Running back

  1. Austin Ekeler vs NYG
  2. Alvin Kamara @ NYJ
  3. Leonard Fournette vs BUF
  4. Joe Mixon vs SF
  5. Nick Chubb vs BAL
  6. James Conner vs LAR
  7. Cordarrelle Patterson @ CAR
  8. Antonio Gibson vs DAL
  9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs LV
  10. Saquon Barkley @ LAC
  11. Josh Jacobs @ KC
  12. Ezekiel Elliott @ WAS
  13. Javonte Williams vs DET
  14. David Montgomery @ GB
  15. Jeff Wilson Jr. @ CIN (If no Elijah Mitchell)
  16. Aaron Jones vs CHI
  17. Devonta Freeman @ CLE
  18. James Robinson @ TEN
  19. AJ Dillon vs CHI
  20. Melvin Gordon III vs DET
  21. Chuba Hubbard vs ATL
  22. Kareem Hunt vs BAL
  23. Jamaal Williams @ DEN
  24. Darrell Henderson Jr. @ ARI
  25. D’Onta Foreman vs JAX
  26. Sony Michel @ ARI
  27. Tevin Coleman vs NO
  28. Rex Burkhead vs SEA
  29. Darrel Williams vs LV
  30. Adrian Peterson @ HOU
  31. Ameer Abdullah vs ATL
  32. Devin Singletary @ TB
  33. Chase Edmonds vs LAR (May return)
  34. Dontrell Hilliard vs JAX
  35. Latavius Murray @ CLE

Wide receivers

  1. Davante Adams vs CHI
  2. Tyreek Hill vs LV
  3. Cooper Kupp @ ARI
  4. Stefon Diggs @ TB
  5. CeeDee Lamb @ WAS
  6. DK Metcalf @ HOU
  7. Ja’Marr Chase vs SF
  8. Chris Godwin vs BUF
  9. Marquise Brown @ CLE
  10. Terry McLaurin vs DAL
  11. Mike Evans vs BUF
  12. Tyler Lockett @ HOU
  13. DJ Moore vs ATL
  14. DeAndre Hopkins vs LAR
  15. Mike Williams vs NYG (If active)
  16. Tee Higgins vs SF
  17. Elijah Moore vs NO
  18. Brandin Cooks vs SEA
  19. Amari Cooper @ WAS
  20. Hunter Renfrow @ KC
  21. Jarvis Landry vs BAL
  22. Van Jefferson @ ARI
  23. Brandon Aiyuk @ CIN
  24. Michael Gallup @ WAS
  25. Jerry Jeudy vs DET
  26. Darnell Mooney @ GB
  27. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs CHI
  28. Christian Kirk vs LAR
  29. Russell Gage @ CAR
  30. Emmanuel Sanders @ TB
  31. Odell Beckham Jr. @ ARI
  32. Cole Beasley @ TB
  33. Jamison Crowder vs NO
  34. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs JAX
  35. Amon-Ra St. Brown @ DEN

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs LV
  2. Mark Andrews @ CLE
  3. Rob Gronkowski vs BUF
  4. George Kittle @ CIN
  5. T.J. Hockenson @ DEN
  6. Dawson Knox @ TB
  7. Dalton Schultz @ WAS
  8. Kyle Pitts @ CAR
  9. Noah Fant vs DET
  10. Zach Ertz vs LAR
  11. Ricky Seals-Jones vs DAL
  12. Gerald Everett @ HOU
  13. Tyler Higbee @ ARI
  14. Foster Moreau @ KC
  15. Jared Cook vs NYG
  16. Cole Kmet @ GB
  17. Evan Engram @ LAC
  18. Austin Hooper vs BAL
  19. James O’Shaughnessy @ TEN
  20. Donald Parham Jr. vs NYG

Low owned defenses (Yahoo %)

  1. Los Angeles Chargers vs NYG (65%)
  2. Carolina vs ATL (38%)
  3. Seattle @ HOU (48%)

Low owned kickers (Yahoo %)

  1. Dustin Hopkins vs NYG (31%)
  2. Brandon McManus vs DET (42%)
  3. Jason Myers @ HOU (12%)

