Giants news, 12/10: Russell Wilson, Evan Engram, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Russell Wilson Denies Trade Rumors Linking Him to Giants, More: ‘That’s a Non-Story’

Feels like he’s been denying trade rumors for years now.

‘Bro you suck’: With every drop, Giants’ Evan Engram catches hate. He sees it all, but shrugs it off

The mistakes are slowing down for Engram but the hate is not.

NFL Hall of Famers Parcells, Johnson don’t love reliance on analytics

“When I was coaching, I went for it on fourth down quite a bit,” said Parcells. “I wasn’t doing it because of the percentages, I was doing it because I had Jumbo Elliott and Mark Bavaro as blockers. They were pretty dominant. You could count on them. But for someone who says you should go for it on fourth-and-one because that’s what the book says, what they don’t know about are the mismatches. You’re a little more reluctant to go for it when Reggie White is over there.”

Postcards from Tucson: Giants fans have funny stories about how they became Big Blue fanatics while living in the desert

New NY Giants GM should prioritize trading these 4 players

Saquon Barkley tops the list.

Still a WFT fan but good hangin with @EliManning https://t.co/f4BsveKDzq — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 9, 2021

In case you missed it

