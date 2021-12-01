Giants-Dolphins injury news: QB Daniel Jones limited, WR Kadarius Toney still not practicing

Quarterback Daniel Jones was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walk-through practice for the New York Giants. National media reports had said on Tuesday that Jones, dealing with a neck strain, was unlikely to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones told media on Wednesday that he was “preparing to play.” Head coach Joe Judge would not rule him out.

Whether or not all of that is a smokescreen and Mike Glennon will be at quarterback Sunday for the Giants, we will simply have to wait and see.

The Giants, who placed starting slot cornerback Darnay Holmes on injured reserve this week, had a lengthy list of players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Perhaps most notably, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not practice and is listed as having an oblique injury in addition to the quad injury that kept him out of Sundsy’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

LB Trent Harris (ankle)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

DB Adoree Jackson (quad)

WR John Ross (illness)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad)

Limited participation

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

Dolphins

Did not participate

G/T Jesse Davis (not injury related - vet rest)

CB Trill Williams (hamstring)

Limited participation

CB Xavien Howard (not injury related — vet rest)

G Rob Hunt (back)

S Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow)

CB Byron Jones (not injury related - vet rest)

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)

LB Jaelan Phillips (hip)

TE Adam Shaheen (knee)