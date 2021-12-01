Giants’ QB Daniel Jones not ruled out, says he is “preparing to play”

Reports Tuesday evening made it seem like a foregone conclusion that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins due to a strained neck. Well, hold the phone.

Jones may not play, but head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday said “We’re not going to rule anything out right now.”

Joe Judge isn't ruling anything out for Daniel Jones, and says Jones will practice today and the rest of the week.

Judge said that Jones would be on the field practicing on Wednesday.

“We’ll see what he can do,” Judge said.

Sure enough, a helmeted Jones took the field during the stretching portion of practice that is open to media.

After practice, Jones told media that “I’m going through the week preparing to play.”

Jones said his neck is “sore,” but that he is “feeling much better today and expect I’ll continue to feel better and better every day.”

Jones, typically, wants to play.

“I feel that responsibility to be out there. You never want to miss games,” he said. “As a quarterback, you never want to miss any time. My focus is to get back and to be ready to play.”

What needs to happen for him to play?

“I think there are a number of things just the trainers and doctors want to see, but that’s not really – my focus is to continue to improve and get better, and then put that in their hands come this weekend,” Jones said.

The initial injury report will come out later in the day. This early summary, though, from Dan Duggan of The Athletic:

Didn’t see WR John Ross (had a quad last week), TE Kaden Smith (knee) or LB Trent Harris (ankle). FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (quad) and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) were on side. CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad) and WR Sterling Shepard (quad) stretched.

