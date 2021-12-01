 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants news, 12/1: Landon Collins, Freddie Kitchens, free agents, more

New York Giants headlines for Wednesday

By Ed Valentine
Good morning, New York Giants fans!

LISTEN: Carl Banks talks Giants-Eagles with Moose & Maggie

Giants' offense continues to sputter under Freddie Kitchens

Saquon in Tucson: NFL's New York Giants to practice on UA campus next week | Tucson Sports | tucson.com

5 NY Giants free agents who won't be back in 2022

Landon Collins Thriving in New Role for Washington Football Team

Social media

Came across this on Twitter Tuesday night. It’s too good not to share.

