Giants news, 12/1: Landon Collins, Freddie Kitchens, free agents, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

LISTEN: Carl Banks talks Giants-Eagles with Moose & Maggie

Giants' offense continues to sputter under Freddie Kitchens

Saquon in Tucson: NFL's New York Giants to practice on UA campus next week | Tucson Sports | tucson.com

5 NY Giants free agents who won't be back in 2022

Landon Collins Thriving in New Role for Washington Football Team

Social media

Came across this on Twitter Tuesday night. It’s too good not to share.

¡INTERCEPTADO!

¡INTERCEPTADO!



Can’t get enough of this @njrosario56 call



Giants vs. Dolphins, Dec. 5 on FOX pic.twitter.com/8hTJUJWqXO — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) November 30, 2021

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.