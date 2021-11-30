Daniel Jones’ neck injury is apparent reason for Jake Fromm signing

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a strained neck and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

That likely explains Pelissero’s previous report that the Giants have signed former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Per Pelissero, Jones suffered the injury early in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Pelissero indicated that Jones suffered the injury on the game’s second play when he got hit while sliding on a zone-read keeper. He played the entire game, completing 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and rushing nine times for 30 yards. Per Pelissero’s Twitter account, Jones is considered “week-to-week” and is unlikely to play

Jones suffered a concussion Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, but has not missed a start this season.

Veteran Mike Glennon is the Giants’ backup quarterback. Brian Lewerke is on the practice squad. The Giants apparently like Fromm enough to give him a roster spot rather than simply promoting Lewerke Sunday against the Miami Dolphins should they be uncertain of Jones’ status.