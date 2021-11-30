Giants’ roster moves: Logan Ryan activated, Darnay Holmes placed on IR; QB Jake Fromm also signed

The New York Giants announced a trpair of roster moves late Tuesday afternoon, activating DBs Logan Ryan and placing Darnay Holmes on the injured reserve. They also reportedly added quarterback Jake Fromm, who was on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, to the roster

Good news first, the Giants have activated safety Logan Ryan off of the reserve/COVID19 list. Ryan missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 the week before the Giants’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan is one of the Giants’ defensive captains, and lead the team in tackles with 72 (47 total) prior to missing the last two games. Julian Love played every defensive snap while Ryan was off the field.

The roster spot for Ryan’s return was created by placing cornerback Darnay Holmes on the injured reserve.

Holmes only played 29 snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles and left the game after suffering a rib injury. The injury was suffered on the same play as he intercepted Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts.

As of this writing, we don’t know how long Holmes will be out, but he will at least be sidelined for the next three weeks. Rookie corner Aaron Robinson will likely play th slot cornerback role for the foreseeable future.

Giants add a quarterback

The Giants filled the final spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by adding a quarterback. Per Tom Pelissero, the Giants are adding Jake Fromm off the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in the 2020 NFL Draft.