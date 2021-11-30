Big Blue View podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ win over Philly

The New York Giants got their fourth win of the season, topping division rival Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. This was anything but a pretty game, but a win is a win — or at the very least, it wasn’t a loss.

Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I went back to the tape and searched through the bad to pick out some of the details that might have been missed in the heat of the game.

What did we see after a second look at the game, and how do we feel, after the win?

In this podcast

How do we feel about this game as a whole?

What do we think of Freddie Kitchens’ first game?

How do we feel about Daniel Jones?

Was the defense great, or was the Eagles’ offense terrible?

