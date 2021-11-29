Logan Ryan back with New York Giants

After missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, defensive back Logan Ryan is back with the New York Giants. Head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that Ryan was back in the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center facility on Monday.

Ryan is the Giants’ defensive captain and is the team’s second-leading tacker behind Tae Crowder despite missing two games. Crowder has 79 tackles. Ryan 72.

Judge had no updates on other injured Giants. That list includes wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, who all missed Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It also includes defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and Darney Holmes, who were injured during Sunday’s game.

The Giants finished Sunday’s game with Aaron Robinson, a slot cornerback playing outside, and Julian Love, a safety, playing in the slot. They also had seldom-used defensive backs J.R. Reed and Steven Parker on the field.