Seahawks at Washington: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The Washington Football Team (4-6) is set to host the struggling Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at FedExField in search of their third straight victory after upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 and defeating Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are fighting to stay in playoff contention with a weak defense and an unhealthy Russell Wilson under center. Seattle has lost the past two games, falling to the Green Bay Packers, 17-0, in Week 10 and losing to an injured Arizona Cardinals team in Week 11.

Seattle will try to get back on track in Monday night’s matchup while Washington is just two losses out of first place in the NFC East.

What you need to know

What: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

When: Monday, Nov. 29

Where: FedexField, Landover, MD

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: ESPN 710 AM | KIRO 97.3 FM | Sirius XM 83, XM | Sirius XM 225

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Washington +1

Weather: 43 degrees, Cloudy

Referee: Clay Martin

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.