Giants injury news: CB Darnay Holmes could miss a few weeks

Darnay Holmes’ interception Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles might end up being a good news/bad news thing for the New York Giants. Holmes’ interception likely denied Philadelphia at least three points and perhaps seven, possibly saving the game for the Giants.

The interception, though, may end up costing Holmes a few weeks.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reported on Monday that Holmes injured his ribs on a hit from 350-pound offensive tackle Jordan Mailata following the interception. Holmes did not play in the second half. Rosenblatt reported that Holmes was hospitalized overnight, that more tests are forthcoming and that the second-year cornerback could miss a couple of weeks.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson also did not play in the second half after suffering a quad injury. No word yet on his status.

The Giants also played without Logan Ryan (Reserve/COVID-19 list). They had a makeshift secondary with Aaron Robinson and Julian Love playing out of position, and J.R. Reed and Steven Parker playing key roles.