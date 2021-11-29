Draft order? Playoff odds? What’s a Giants’ fan supposed to worry about?

The 2022 NFL Draft order? The current NFC playoff standings? What should a New York Giants fan be focusing on after 12 weeks of the 2021 NFL season?

Truthfully, it is too early to obsess about the draft order. I know, though, that you will. Realistically, the playoffs remain unlikely for a Giants’ team that was 1-5 not that long ago.

So, what to do?

Because we can, let’s talk about both.

2022 NFL Draft order

The 4-7 Giants currently have the sixth pick (their own) and the seventh pick (the one they got from the Chicago Bears) in Round 1. The 3-8 New York Jets (Nos. 4 and 5) and the 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles (Nos. 9 and 10) are the only other teams who currently have two picks in the top 10.

If the draft were held today the Giants would have five picks in the top 100 — Nos. 6, 7, 39, 70 and 75. They would also hold the 108th overall pick.

In Tankathon’s Draft Power Rankings, compiled using the point value assigned to each pick by the Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart, the Giants currently have the fourth-most draft capital. The only teams ahead of them are the Jets, Detroit Lions and Eagles.

So, winning some games has not yet hurt the Giants’ draft position. It hasn’t hurt that the Bears have lost five of six.

Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking playoffs

The Giants are 4-7. They are 13th overall in the 16-team NFC. Yet, we can at least dream about playoff possibilities in a muddled, mediocre conference.

Seven teams will make the playoffs. The 6-5 San Francisco 49ers hold the sixth seed. There are three teams at 5-6, with the Minnesota Vikings currently holding the seventh seed. The Eagles and Carolina Panthers are 5-7, and the Giants have victories over both. The Washington Football Team is 4-6.

Then, the Giants at 4-7.

There are a number of teams in the way, but the Giants are just one game behind the Vikings for the seventh playoff spot.

How much different would things look for the Giants had they not snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Atlanta and Washington?

The playoffs remain a remote possibility for the Giants. ESPN’s Football Power Index (4.3 percent) Team Rankings (4.6 percent) and FiveThirtyEight (6 percent) are not optimistic about the Giants’ chances. Should they go on the road the next two weeks and beat the 5-7 Miami Dolphins and 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers that could change.

Wouldn’t that make the final quarter of the season, with three games against NFC East teams and one against the Bears, entertaining?