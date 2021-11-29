Giants vs. Dolphins, Week 13 opening odds: Giants are 3-point underdogs against Miami

Fresh off a badly-needed 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the New York Giants have to turn their attention to a Week 13 road game against the Miami Dolphins. The Giants opened on Sunday night as 2.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and that line had moved to 3 points by Monday morning.

The 5-7 Dolphins routed the Carolina Panthers, 33-10, on Sunday. After a miserable 1-7 start, Miami has won four straight games.

The Giants are trying to rebound from a start that saw them lose their first three games and post a 1-5 record through six games. New York has won three of its last five games.

As the week progresses we will have to see if any of the injured Giants — wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith — are able to return.

Safety Logan Ryan, who has missed two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, should be available against Miami.