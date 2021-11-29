Giants news, 11/29: Week 12 takeaways, Joe Judge, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ Joe Judge wanted former OC Jason Garrett out last year; more moves coming in New York

Sources said Judge, 38, was already displeased with the overall state of the offense when he fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo last November, with some in that organization bracing for Garrett to be gone after the season, if not sooner. “It was already bad between them then,” said one source with knowledge of the situation.

Giants’ offensive problems go beyond coaching changes, despite win over Eagles

Only the Eagles and Texans had fewer yards than New York this week. For what it’s worth, Joe Judge said he was “very pleased” with the offense.

Giants report card: A defensive masterclass

A+ for the defense and a D on offense.

Evaluating Freddie Kitchens as Jason Garrett’s replacement: How did new Giants OC do in 13-7 win vs. Eagles?

Judge still isn’t going for it on fourth down though...

Giants troll Eagles with ‘Always Sunny’ theme song after win

The Eagles would have had a 56% chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Giants.



Now down to 26%, per ESPN Football Power Index. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 28, 2021

