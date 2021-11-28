Post-game quotebook: What the Giants were saying after beating the Eagles

How did the New York Giants react to their 13-7 victory Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles? Let’s go to the post-game press conferences to find out.

Safety Xavier McKinney on Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts, a college teammate ...

“Well, I mean he’s a great quarterback. Obviously, like you said, I played him many times before, at least practiced against him, so I was familiar with how he plays. But he’s a—even if you have him in the pocket, he’s still a great quarterback. He can throw with his arm, he can go with his legs, so we knew that, so like I said before during the week, it was going to be a challenge today like it was, but we made those turnovers and got those turnovers that we needed and they helped us out a lot at the end.”

McKinney on the fourth-and-10 play ...

“Oh man. Yeah, I saw him, I figured we pretty much had everybody capped. Everybody was pretty much covered, and then once I saw him scramble I tried to get back as far as I could and when he was throwing it, I was just hoping that it was going to be overthrown or tipped, but A-Rob (Giants LCB Aaron Robinson)—was it A-Rob on that play, I think? Yeah, A-Rob made the play and you know it was great. We played great defense, so I was happy that they dropped it, but that’s what I saw.”

Saquon Barkley on his performance ...

Barkley had 13 carries for 40 yards. There was a 32-yard run, but he had only 8 yards on his other 12 carries.

“I know I can do it. I already know I can do it. A win is a win, but I know I’m going to continue to get better and better each week and each day. Continue to trust myself, trust my body, but I know it’s not like – what’s the Space Jam monster’s name – it’s not like something came and just took everything away from him. I’ve still got it. I’ve just got to do it more. I’ve got to be more productive in the run game for us. We’ve got to be more productive in the run game as a whole. Just on the other side of the ball, obviously we got the win, but can’t be satisfied with 13 points.”

Safety Julian Love on the victory ...

“We needed it bad, obviously. But not just for a win in the column, but to just set a standard for who we are as a team. I think we’ve been preaching that we want to be a physical, tough, resilient team and I think that showed today in a lot of ways. We’re happy how we recovered.”

Daniel Jones on working with Freddie Kitchens as play caller ...

“I thought they went good. I think communication was good today and I know it was a collaborative effort with all the coaches on offense. We worked together throughout the week and kind of put the plan together. Everything went well.”

Tight end Chris Myarick on his first NFL catch going for a touchdown ...

“It was just crazy for me personally – finally getting the sign up, and that’s the first touchdown of the game and it was coming to me. It was kind of a crazy experience ... It wasn’t the cleanest catch, but it still counts. I’ll take it.