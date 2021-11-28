Giants-Eagles inactives: WR Kadarius Toney OUT for Giants

The New York Giants will be without wide receiver Kadarius toney on Sunday against the Philadelphis Eagles. Toney, the rookie who was drafted No. 20 overall, is the Giants’ leading receiver so far in 2021.

In their first game since firing Jason Garrett at offensive coordinator, the Giants will be without Toney, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee).

Without Rudolph and Smith the Giants will only have two tight ends — Evan Engram and Chris Myarick — active.

The Giants will be looking for more from an offense that is averaging only 18.9 points per game, 25th in the NFL. The missing playmakers won’t help.

Giants inactives

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Kaden Smith

TE Kyle Rudolph

WR Kadarius Toney

FB Cullen Gillaspia

G Wes Martin

Eagles inactives

QB Reid Sinnett

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

DB Kary Vincent Jr.

CB Tay Gowan

CB Mac McCain

DT Marlon Tuipulotu