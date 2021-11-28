Giants-Eagles inactives: WR Kadarius Toney OUT for Giants

The New York Giants will be without wide receiver Kadarius toney on Sunday against the Philadelphis Eagles. Toney, the rookie who was drafted No. 20 overall, is the Giants’ leading receiver so far in 2021.
In their first game since firing Jason Garrett at offensive coordinator, the Giants will be without Toney, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and tight ends Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee).
Without Rudolph and Smith the Giants will only have two tight ends — Evan Engram and Chris Myarick — active.
The Giants will be looking for more from an offense that is averaging only 18.9 points per game, 25th in the NFL. The missing playmakers won’t help.
Giants inactives
WR Sterling Shepard
TE Kaden Smith
TE Kyle Rudolph
WR Kadarius Toney
FB Cullen Gillaspia
G Wes Martin
Eagles inactives
QB Reid Sinnett
RB Jordan Howard (knee)
DB Kary Vincent Jr.
CB Tay Gowan
CB Mac McCain
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
