Giants vs. Eagles final score: Giants defeat Philadelphia, 13-7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants defended their home turf on Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants intercepted Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts three times. Dexter Lawrence forced a fumble from Giant-killing Philadelphia running back Boston Scott and Julian Love recovered at the Giants’ 37-yard line with 1:34 to play. That seemingly ended the game, but a quick three-and-out by the Giants gave Philadelphia another chance.

The Eagles took over at their own 41-yard line with 1:11 to play. The Eagles reached the Giants’ 27-yard line, but a fourth-and-10 pass with :25 to play fell incomplete. Aaron Robinson broke up a pass intended for Jalen Reagor at the goal line.

The Giants are 4-7. Philadelphia falls to 5-7.

The Giants led 13-7 after a 39-yard Graham Gano field goal with 2:54 to play. That came at the end of a 12-play, 70-yard, 7:22 drive that started at the Giants’ 9-yard line.

A 35-yard Gano field goal gave the Giants the only points of the first half. Reserve tight end Chris Myarick was credited with a 1-yard touchdown reception to give the Giants a 10-0 lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter. That was Myarick’s first career reception.

Daniel Jones finished 19 of 30 for 202 yards and a touchdown. Jones also ran eight times for 31 yards. Saquon Barkley carried 13 times for 40 yards, most of that coming on a 32-yard run. Kenny Golladay had three receptions for 50 yards.

Halftime

The Giants led, 3-0, at the half. A Tae Crowder interception at the goal line to close the first half protected the lead. Crowder picked off a Jalen Hurts’ pass intended for Boston Scott on a third-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

The Giants intercepted Hurts twice in the first half.

The Giants’ only points came on a 35-yard Graham Gano field goal on their opening drive.

Injury news

Reserve linebacker Trent Harris suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson suffered a quad injury in the second quarter. He briefly tried to return, but was then ruled out. Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes was also ruled out after the first half with a chest injury.

Michael Strahan jersey retirement

Strahan became the 13th Giant to have his jersey retired. He, of course, closed his halftime remarks with a “Stomp You Out.”

Giants inactives

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Kaden Smith

TE Kyle Rudolph

WR Kadarius Toney

FB Cullen Gillaspia

G Wes Martin

What’s next?

The Giants travel to Miami next week to face the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX).