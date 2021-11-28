Giants vs. Eagles, Week 12: Live updates

The 3-7 New York Giants host the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are 4-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Giants will be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith.
Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.
Giants inactives
WR Sterling Shepard
TE Kaden Smith
TE Kyle Rudolph
WR Kadarius Toney
FB Cullen Gillaspia
G Wes Martin
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13
Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29
Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — Bucs 30, Giants 10
Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)
Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
Loading comments...