Giants vs. Eagles, Week 12: Live updates

The 3-7 New York Giants host the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are 4-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants will be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.

Giants inactives

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Kaden Smith

TE Kyle Rudolph

WR Kadarius Toney

FB Cullen Gillaspia

G Wes Martin

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)