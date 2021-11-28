Giants’ GM Dave Gettleman “unlikely to return” next season — report

The New York Giants are likely to have a new general manager next season, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Dave Gettleman is “unlikely to return.”

Rapoport said that Gettleman, 70, “may end up walking away himself and into retirement.”

The Giants are 18-40 in Gettleman’s four seasons as general manager. At 3-7 currently, the Giants are headed for a fourth straight double-digit loss season with Gettleman in charge and fifth straight overall.

As for who will follow Gettleman, this is how Rapoport’s sources expect that to unfold:

In the building, there would be some strong candidates to replace him, notably VP of Football Operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams. Outside the building, the organization will likely look at some candidates with a background in the New England scouting system more in-line with Judge’s thinking, along with others.

If this does come to pass, it certainly can’t be considered a surprise. Yours truly has opined a number of times that the Giants need to case a wide net in any GM search.