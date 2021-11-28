Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The (3-7) New York Giants welcome the run-heavy (5-6) Philadelphia Eagles to a chilly MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon in a crucial divisional matchup.
The Giants have dropped two of their last three, including Monday night’s 30-10 loss at Tampa Bay. The Eagles have won three of their last four, including last week’s 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was ruled out, receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Rudolph are both doubtful for Sunday’s game.
Meanwhile, prized free agent signing Kenny Golladay, who has not performed up to what many expected of him, declined to answer questions about his role in the offense prior to Jason Garrett’s termination. He’ll be looking to get back on track on Sunday.
The Giants will go up against the NFL’s second-best rushing attack. A main matchup to look at will be New York’s defensive line against Eagles’ multi-pronged rushing attack. The Eagles have 870 yards rushing in the last four games. They’ve rushed for 200-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time since 1978. This will also be Nick Sirianni’s first game against the Giants as a head coach.
What you need to know
What: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021
Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk
Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks
Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke
SIRIUS: 158 (Phi.), 83 (NYG) | XM: 382 (Phi.), 225 (NYG) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 823 (NYG)
Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Eagles -4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Weather: 40f Mostly Cloudy.
Referee: Ron Torbert
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13
Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29
Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21
Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10
Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)
Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
Loading comments...