Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The (3-7) New York Giants welcome the run-heavy (5-6) Philadelphia Eagles to a chilly MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon in a crucial divisional matchup.

The Giants have dropped two of their last three, including Monday night’s 30-10 loss at Tampa Bay. The Eagles have won three of their last four, including last week’s 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was ruled out, receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Rudolph are both doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, prized free agent signing Kenny Golladay, who has not performed up to what many expected of him, declined to answer questions about his role in the offense prior to Jason Garrett’s termination. He’ll be looking to get back on track on Sunday.

The Giants will go up against the NFL’s second-best rushing attack. A main matchup to look at will be New York’s defensive line against Eagles’ multi-pronged rushing attack. The Eagles have 870 yards rushing in the last four games. They’ve rushed for 200-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time since 1978. This will also be Nick Sirianni’s first game against the Giants as a head coach.

What you need to know

What: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

SIRIUS: 158 (Phi.), 83 (NYG) | XM: 382 (Phi.), 225 (NYG) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 823 (NYG)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Eagles -4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 40f Mostly Cloudy.

Referee: Ron Torbert

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13

Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21

Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)