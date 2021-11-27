Giants’ roster moves: Pharoh Cooper, Steven Parker added to roster for Sunday

The New York Giants announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wide receiver/kick returner Pharoh Cooper is being added from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Defensive back Steven Parker is being added as a standard elevation from the practice squad.

Cooper has appeared in two games for the Giants. He has returned two punts for an average 13.0 yards and three kickoffs for an average 15.0 yards.

Parker has appeared in four games for the Giants this season, playing 24 special teams snaps.

The Giants are not expecting defensive back Logan Ryan, who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, to clear the league’s COVID protocol in time to play.

Perhaps the most significant news is that the Giants did not elevate a tight end. Kaden Smith (knee) is out and Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is doubtful. Jake Hausmann, who has been on and off the practice squad on a few occasions this season, would have been the logical elevation candidate. Perhaps this is an indication that Rudolph will play.